Haaland ties record for most goals in 38-game EPL season

Updated 3 hours ago
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester on Saturday.

Haaland is now level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season.

City still has eight more games to play in the league and Haaland is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in the 1993-94 season) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in '94-95).

Haaland scored in the 13th and 25th minutes against Leicester at Etihad Stadium before getting substituted at halftime. He has 47 goals in all competitions in his first season in English soccer.

City was leading Leicester 3-0 at halftime and won the match 3-1.

