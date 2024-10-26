Nation & World News

Haaland sends Man City to the top of the Premier League

Erling Haaland has fired Manchester City to the top of the English Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the top of the English Premier League after beating Southampton 1-0 on Saturday.

Haaland scored in the fifth minute at Etihad Stadium to send City two points clear of Liverpool, which plays Arsenal on Sunday.

Aston Villa missed the chance to go third after Evanilson scored in the sixth minute of added time to earn Bournemouth a 1-1 draw.

Bryan Mbeumo also scored in the sixth minute of added time to seal a 4-3 win for Brentford against Ipswich. Brentford trailed 2-0 early and then blew a 3-2 lead before Mbeumo's winner.

Winless Wolverhampton staged a dramatic fightback of its own by scoring in the 88th and stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans reacts to a missed chance, during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

