Nation & World News

Haaland scores in 100th appearance as Man City beats Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League

Erling Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City with his 91st goal for the club as the defending champion began its search for a fifth straight Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Chelsea
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
By MATTIAS KAREN – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City with his 91st goal for the club as the defending champion began its search for a fifth straight Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

Haaland gave his team the lead in the 18th minute and Mateo Kovacic added a strike from just outside the area in the 84th to make it a harsh welcome for new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca in his first game in charge.

After a promising start for Chelsea, Haaland scored when he received the ball on the edge of the area and cut between Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella before dinking the ball past Robert Sanchez.

It was the kind of clinical center-forward play that Chelsea lacked for much of last season and again on Sunday despite another summer of heavy spending.

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson had a goal disallowed just before halftime after needlessly straying offside and then hit a close-range volley straight at City goalkeeper Ederson in the 61st before being taken off for 18-year-old newcomer Marc Guiu.

Still, there were signs of encouragement for Maresca, the former Man City assistant under Pep Guardiola. While none of Chelsea’s nine summer signings started the game, Romeo Lavia made his first league start after missing most of last season with injuries and impressed in a midfield partnership with Moises Caicedo.

Winger Pedro Neto came off the bench in the 59th to make his debut after a big-money move from Wolves and nearly scored right away as he was inches from getting to Enzo Fernandez’s low cross toward the far post.

But Kovacic doubled the lead against his former club when he intercepted a high ball up the pitch and strove forward before launching a shot that snuck in via the post.

In the early game, Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Wesley Fofana during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson, left, and Chelsea's Marc Guiu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England, Sunday, Aug, 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, Sunday Aug. 18, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, left, and Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, Sunday Aug. 18, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crystal Palace's Will Hughes, left, and Brentford's Nathan Collins battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, Sunday Aug. 18, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, left, and Brentford's Mathias Jensen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, Sunday Aug. 18, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brentford's Christian Norgaard, left, and Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford, England, Sunday Aug. 18, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Liverpool and Arsenal win as Salah and Milner set records on first Saturday in the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zirkzee scores on debut for Man United in 1-0 win over Fulham on opening night of Premier...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mbappé makes Madrid heavy favorite to repeat as Spanish league champion for 1st time in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Man United signs De Ligt and Mazraoui after selling Wan-Bissaka to complete defensive...
The Latest
Volcano erupts after powerful earthquake in Russia's Far East and scientists warn of a...22m ago
Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East Coast27m ago
‘Alien: Romulus’ bites off $41.5 million to top box office charts27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Adrián Albarran

Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
A father-son coaching matchup turns into a bonkers night
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election