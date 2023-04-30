X

Haaland scores 50th goal of season, Man City goes top of EPL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
5 hours ago
Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes at Fulham. City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leader Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Haaland's goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons, while Haaland's haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign.

Haaland had already overtaken Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game season with his strike in the 4-1 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

With City still having six more games to play in the league this season, the Norway international looks likely to set a new outright record.

Haaland fired past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the spot after Julian Alvarez had been brought down by Tim Ream, who later injured his arm and was replaced by Issa Diop.

Fulham evened the score after 15 minutes through Carlos Vinicius, but City was back in front in the 36th from Alvarez's strike.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Report card: Falcons earn A for Power 5 draft3h ago

Police: Over 130 cars broken into at Stockbridge apartment complex
2h ago

Credit: AJC staff photo

‘Pug’ Mabry, former longtime mayor of Roswell, dies at 95
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
23h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again
23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
The Latest
Fashion designer for Russian first ladies dies
19m ago
Pope voices willingness to return Indigenous loot, artifacts
35m ago
Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
23h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top