Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Erling Haaland has been kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle to drop points for the second straight weekend
Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Dan Burn, left, and Manchester City's Erling Haaland battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle on Saturday to drop points for the second straight weekend.

It was City's first league match since influential midfielder Rodri was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the champions were far from at their fluid best, with Haaland barely getting a chance at St. James' Park to add to his 10 goals from his first five games this campaign.

Instead, Josko Gvardiol scored the goal that put City ahead in the 35th minute, the left back collecting Jack Grealish’s inside pass before cutting inside onto his weaker right foot and shooting low into the corner.

Anthony Gordon converted a penalty for Newcastle’s equalizer in the 58th after the England winger — playing as the central striker in the absence of the injured Alexander Isak — was tripped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes after running through on goal.

After winning the first four games in its latest title defense, City drew 2-2 against Arsenal last Sunday.

Arsenal and Liverpool, City's two big title rivals, will play Leicester and Wolverhampton, respectively, among six other matches taking place on Saturday.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, battles for the ball with Newcastle United's Dan Burn, center, and Lewis Hall during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the equalizing goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon shoots to score the equalizing goal from a penalty spot during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon goes to ground after a foul by Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, left, celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Manchester City, at St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Saturday Sept. 28, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

