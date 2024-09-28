Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at Newcastle

Erling Haaland was kept scoreless in a Premier League game for the first time this season as Manchester City was held 1-1 by Newcastle on Saturday to drop points for the second straight weekend.

It was City's first league match since influential midfielder Rodri was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and the champions were far from at their fluid best, with Haaland barely getting a chance at St. James' Park to add to his 10 goals from his first five games this campaign.

Instead, Josko Gvardiol scored the goal that put City ahead in the 35th minute, the left back collecting Jack Grealish’s inside pass before cutting inside onto his weaker right foot and shooting low into the corner.