Gyasi Zardes lifts US over Qatar 1-0, into Gold Cup final

Zardes, one of the few first-line U.S. players on a mostly junior varsity roster at the tournament, replaced Daryl Dike in the 63rd minute and combined with two other second-half subs, Nicholas Gioacchini and Eryk Williamson.

Gioacchini picked up a Qatari clearance attempt and fed Williamson, who returned the ball. Gioacchini passed to Zardes, and he scored his 14th goal and second of the tournament.