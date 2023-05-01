BreakingNews
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
X

Gwyneth Paltrow denied attorneys' fees in ski crash lawsuit

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SAM METZ, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup attorneys' fees she paid to defend herself against a lawsuit over a 2016 collision with a 76-year-old man at a posh Utah ski resort

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016.

In a final judgment published on Saturday, a Utah judge affirmed the jury's unanimous verdict finding Terry Sanderson — the man who collided with Paltrow — to be "100% at fault," awarding Paltrow the $1 she sought in a countersuit, and leaving attorneys' fees for District Court Judge Kent Holmberg to decide.

The judgment said Paltrow would not seek attorneys' fees and Sanderson would not appeal the verdict, effectively ending a protracted legal battle seven years after the two crashed on a beginner run near the base of Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

Representatives for both Paltrow and Sanderson were not immediately available to answer questions about the final judgment or the money at stake. Neither side has publicly disclosed how much it cost to sustain a yearslong legal battle with a team of attorneys, expert witnesses from around the United States and, for Paltrow's side, high-resolution animated recreations of her recollections of the crash.

The "Shakespeare in Love" and "Ironman" star's eight-day court battle last month emerged as the most closely watched American celebrity trial since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year. Sanderson's lawsuit accused Paltrow of negligence and crashing into him from behind, and then leaving the scene of the accident without ensuring he was in good physical condition. He sought more than $300,000 in damages — a threshold in Utah civil court that allows parties to introduce the most evidence and depose the longest list of witnesses.

Paltrow subsequently countersued for the symbolic $1 and attorneys' fees — claiming Sanderson had crashed into her from behind and was suing to exploit her fame and celebrity.

Under the glare of live Court TV cameras and extensive scrutiny from fans and detractors, Paltrow sat intently in the Park City courtroom throughout the proceedings last month, at and testified that at first, when the crash happened, she thought she was being "violated."

After the verdict, Sanderson’s attorneys said they were weighing whether to appeal the case or to file for a new trial. Paltrow and her attorney said in separate statements that the countersuit more to do with her principles than the dollar amount at stake.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” the founder-CEO of the beauty and wellness brand Goop said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail3h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester
2h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Georgia voter check-in devices stolen from DeKalb elections warehouse
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
11m ago
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
13m ago
Michigan clerk who doubts election results faces recall
15m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
5h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
3h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top