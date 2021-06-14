Guyana plans to rescind old law against cross-dressing

Lawmakers in the South American nation are in coming weeks to debate a bill to discard the British colonial-era portion of an act allowing for fines and jail time for mostly males who dress as females. The bill was introduced at a brief sitting at the weekend.

A local high court had in 2013 ruled that police were correct to arrest and charge offenders if they had cross-dressed “for an improper purpose,” a reference to a scenario in which a man dressed as a woman and convinced another man in a darkened club or bar that he was a woman. Then-Chief Justice Ian Chang said that situation could lead to trouble.