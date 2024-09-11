Nation & World News

Gunmen kill a polio worker during a vaccination campaign in Pakistan

Pakistani police say gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on police escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the northwest, killing an officer and a polio worker
A police officer stands guard as a health worker, right, administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighbourhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A police officer stands guard as a health worker, right, administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighbourhood of Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Updated 34 minutes ago

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire Wednesday on police escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in northwestern Pakistan, killing an officer and a polio worker, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, according to local police chief Abdul Aziz.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement condemning the attack.

Pakistan on Monday launched a nationwide polio campaign amid a spike in militant attacks. The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water.

That same day, a roadside bomb hit a vehicle carrying officers assigned to protect health workers conducting polio immunization in the northwestern South Waziristan district, in the same province, wounding six officers and three civilians.

The militant Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for Monday's attack.

Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Since January, Pakistan has reported 17 new cases of polio, jeopardizing decades of efforts to eliminate polio in the country. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in which the spread of polio has never been stopped.

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A bomb hits a vehicle guarding an anti-polio drive in Pakistan and wounds 9
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: UNICEF says polio vaccination campaign in Gaza is surpassing its...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: An Israeli strike kills at least 19 in a Gaza tent camp
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN officials hail limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow polio vaccinations
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ronaldo, Carsley and Georgia are winners in Europe's return to national team soccer7m ago
'Hellish' scene unfolds as wildfire races toward California mountain community17m ago
Jewelry seized by the Nazis from Polish concentration camp prisoners is returned to...18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed