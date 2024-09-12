Gunmen kill a policeman guarding polio workers in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A pair of gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Thursday and killed a policeman guarding a group of polio workers going door-to-door in a vaccination campaign in northwestern Pakistan, police said, the second attack on the country's anti-polio campaign in as many days.

The latest attack took place in Bannu, a district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police officer Nasrullah Khan. The policeman who was gunned down was standing on a street corner and the attackers fled the scene, Khan said.

In a similar attack Wednesday in Bajur, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a group of gunmen on motorcycles killed two people, a polio worker and a police escort.