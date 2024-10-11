Nation & World News

Gunmen kill 20 miners and wound others in an attack in southwest Pakistan

Police say gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan’s southwest
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Updated 22 minutes ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan’s southwest, a police official said Friday.

It's the latest attack in restive Balochistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.

Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said the gunmen stormed the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district late Thursday night, rounded up the men and opened fire.

Most of the men were from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Three of the dead and four of the wounded were Afghan.

Nobody claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.

The province is home to separatist groups who want independence. They accuse the federal government in Islamabad of unfairly exploiting oil- and mineral-rich Balochistan at the expense of locals.

On Monday, a group called the Baloch Liberation Army said it carried out an attack on Chinese nationals outside Pakistan's biggest airport. There are thousands of Chinese working in the country, most of them involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

The explosion, which the BLA said was the work of a suicide bomber, also raised questions about the ability of Pakistani forces to protect high-profile events or foreigners in the country.

Islamabad is hosting a summit next week of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a grouping founded by China and Russia to counter Western alliances.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Pakistani separatist group claims bombing that killed 2 Chinese near Karachi airport
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Militants kill 6 Pakistani soldiers in a shootout
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Relatives say a whole family was killed in Israel's deadliest West Bank strike since Oct...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

New Zealand ship didn’t sink because its captain was a woman, the ‘appalled’ defense...12m ago
South Koreans are joyful after Han Kang wins Nobel Prize for literature24m ago
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS...27m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/B

Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run