ajc logo
X

Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Pakistani officials say that gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on police escorting a team of polio workers in the country's northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on Tuesday on police escorting a team of polio workers in northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen, authorities said.

None of the polio workers were harmed, said Mohammad Imran, a local police official. The four polio workers and their police escort were all traveling on motorcycles.

The assailants fled the scene and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Gomal, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The attack came on the second day of Pakistan's latest anti-polio campaign in the province. Pakistan has registered 14 new polio cases since April, all from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The outbreak has been a blow to the Islamic nation’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence as Islamic militants often target polio teams and police protecting them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. In 2021, Pakistan reported only one case, raising hopes it was close to eradicating polio.

Editors' Picks
Eddie Rosario (hamstring) not expected to require IL stint3h ago
3 more Dollar General stores in Georgia face fines for OSHA violations
17h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
13h ago
Delta cites ongoing crew sick calls driving summer flight cancellations
15h ago
Delta cites ongoing crew sick calls driving summer flight cancellations
15h ago
Some Georgians could get one-time $350 aid checks, Kemp announces
13h ago
The Latest
Gates eyes partnership with South Korea over global health
6m ago
Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea
13m ago
Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore
15m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top