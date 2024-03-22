Nation & World News

Gunmen in combat fatigues open fire at Moscow concert hall, Russian news agencies say

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency says several gunmen fired shots at a concert hall in Moscow on Friday, leaving a number of people injured
Updated 35 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Several gunmen in combat fatigues burst into a big concert hall in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people, Russian media said.

Russian news reports said that the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

Russia’s state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting.

Russian media reports said that riot police units were sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

Credit: AP

The IRS is investigating Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and an alleged bookmaker. Here's...
7m ago
Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza
9m ago
RHP Michael Lorenzen signs with Texas Rangers, giving the World Series champs another...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many