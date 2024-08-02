Gunmen attack police escorting judges in northwest Pakistan, killing 2 policemen. Judges are safe

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Unidentified assailants on Friday opened fire on police officers escorting a vehicle that was carrying three judges in Pakistan’s northwest on Friday, killing two officers, police said. The judges escaped unharmed in the attack which was the second one this week in the region.

Local police chief Salam Khan said the attack happened in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Pakistan staff working for a U.N. development agency escaped unharmed Wednesday after unidentified gunmen opened fire on their bulletproof vehicle.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest and previous attack on the U.N. vehicle.