Gunmen ambush a bus carrying Syrian soldiers, killing 20 in the country's east

Syrian opposition activists say gunmen have ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the country’s east, killing at least 20 and wounding others

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BASSEM MROUE – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago
X

BEIRUT (AP) — Gunmen have ambushed a bus carrying Syrian soldiers in the country’s east, killing at least 20 and wounding others, opposition activists said Friday.

The Thursday night attack was believed to be carried out by members of the Islamic State group whose sleeper cells in parts of Syria still carry deadly attacks despite their defeat in 2019.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 23 Syrian soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded in the attack on a desert road near the eastern town of Mayadeen in Deir el-Zour province that borders Iraq.

Another activist collective that covers news in eastern Syria said 20 soldiers were killed and others were wounded.

Syrian state news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the attack occurred Thursday night, “killing and wounding a number of soldiers.” It gave no further details, nor a breakdown in the casualty numbers.

IS controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq where they declared a caliphate in June 2014. Over the years they lost of the land and were defeated in Iraq in 2017 and two years later in Syria.

In one of their deadliest in a year, IS sleeper cells attacked workers collecting truffles near the central town of Sukhna in February, killing at least 53 people — mostly workers but also some Syrian government security forces.

Experts who follow Jihadi groups say it is too early to say if the new spate of attacks marks a new resurgence by the extremists that ruled millions of people in Syria and Iraq with terror.

Last week, IS announced the death in Syria of its little-known leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi — who headed the extremist organization since November — and named his successor. He was the fourth to be killed since its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019 by U.S. troops in northwest Syria.

____

Associated Press writer Albert Aji contributed to this report from Damascus, Syria.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Shrug or fret? Georgia Republicans wrestle with looming Trump indictment1h ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Another stormy morning but dry in time for Queen Bey concert
31m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 men found shot at different locations near Piedmont Park
4m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
28m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Jolt: Kemp slams Trump for refusing GOP nominee loyalty pledge
28m ago

Credit: (Ken Wright/U.S. Air Force)

Study links testicular cancer among military to ‘forever chemicals’
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

EPA weighs formal review of vinyl chloride, the toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train...
12m ago
Judge Chutkan will hear arguments in protective order fight in Trump's 2020 election...
18m ago
DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting...
22m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
18h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top