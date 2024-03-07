BreakingNews
Gunmen abduct 287 students in the latest school attack in Nigeria’s northwest, headteacher says

A school headteacher in northwestern Nigeria says gunmen who attacked the school abducted 287 students as they were about to start classes
People gather around an area were gunmen kidnapped school children in Chikun, Nigeria, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's northwest region Thursday morning and abducted at least 287 students, the headteacher told authorities, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week. (AP Photo)

By CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria’s northwest region Thursday and abducted at least 287 students, the headteacher told authorities, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a source of concern since 2014 when Islamic extremists kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in Borno state's Chibok village. In recent years, the abductions have been concentrated in northwestern and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travelers for huge ransoms.

Locals told The Associated Press the assailants on Thursday surrounded the government-owned school in Kaduna State’s Kuriga town just as the pupils and students were about to start the school day at around 8 a.m.

Authorities had said earlier that more than 100 students were taken hostage in the attack. Sani Abdullahi, the headteacher, however, told Kaduna Gov. Uba Sani when he visited the town that the total number of those missing after a headcount was 287.

“We will ensure that every child will come back. We are working with the security agencies,” the governor told villagers in the area located 55 miles (89 kilometers) from the capital.

No group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack though blame fell on armed groups that mostly constitute herders who have been accused of carrying out violent attacks and kidnappings for ransom following decades-long pastoral conflict with host communities.

Security forces arrived with the governor several hours later as a search operation widened, while community members and parents gathered to wait for news.

The attack occurred days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by extremists in northeastern Nigeria.

Women, children and students are often targeted in the mass abductions in the conflict-hit northern region and many victims are released only after paying huge ransoms.

Observers say both attacks are a reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis which resulted in the deaths of several hundred people in 2023, according to an AP analysis.

Bola Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria last year after promising to end the violence. But there has been “no tangible improvement in security situation yet” under Tinubu, said Oluwole Ojewale, West and Central Africa researcher with the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.

Nigeria army trucks are park in an area were gunmen kidnapped school children in Chikun, Nigeria, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's northwest region Thursday morning and abducted at least 287 students, the headteacher told authorities, marking the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week. (AP Photo)

People gather around an area were gunmen kidnapped school children in Chikun, Nigeria, Thursday, March 7, 2024. (AP Photo)

Gunmen attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and abducted hundreds of children as they were about to start classes Thursday. (AP Graphic)

Nigeria army trucks are park in an area were gunmen kidnapped school children in Chikun, Nigeria, Thursday, March. 7, 2024. (AP Photo)

