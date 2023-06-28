BreakingNews
UPDATE: Ponce de Leon Avenue still blocked after sinkhole swallowed SUV
X

Gunmen abduct 14 state police officers in the Mexican state of Chiapas

National & World News
By ÉDGAR H. CLEMENTE, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
Armed men have abducted 14 state police officers in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Armed men abducted 14 state police officers in southern Mexico on Tuesday, prompting a heavy deployment of federal and local forces, authorities said.

The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in Chiapas state said in a statement that the officers were all men, and an air and ground operation was underway to locate them.

An official with the state police force, who asked not to be quoted because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media, said that the agents were traveling to the capital of Chiapas in a personnel transport truck when they were intercepted by several trucks with gunmen.

The women in the vehicle were released, while the men were taken away, the official said.

The abduction occurred on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Violence in the Mexican border region with Guatemala has escalated in recent months amid a territorial dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel, which has dominated the area, and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

During a tour of Chiapas on Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador minimized the violence in the area, saying that “in general there is peace, there is tranquility” in the state.

The day before the president’s visit, an official with the Attorney General’s Office was shot in Tuxtla Gutierrez and her companion was killed. The official was seriously wounded and was hospitalized.

In addition, on June 19, a confrontation between the military and presumed members of organized crime left an element of the National Guard and a civilian dead in Ocozocoautla, near where Tuesday's kidnapping occurred.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Christian lawmaker: ‘How could they do this to my synagogue?’
26m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Work on I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 to continue into 2024
41m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Motel-to-home program sees rising need
26m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Motel-to-home program sees rising need
26m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: New Charleston museum brings home Black slavery experience
The Latest

Credit: AP

Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession"? Or maybe no recession at all?
25m ago
Iga Swiatek is No. 1 and owns 4 Grand Slam titles at age 22. Can she win Wimbledon, too?
25m ago
Stock market today: Global shares mixed despite Wall Street rally
26m ago
Featured

Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
Public hearing Tuesday for proposed Wellstar, Augusta University Health merger
Atlanta storms drive flight cancellations, with record travel volumes ahead
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top