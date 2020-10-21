Police: 43 bank hostages freed in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

In a statement early Thursday, the ministry said that the 43 freed hostages have been “transferred to a safe area” and that the police operation continued, but didn't comment on reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages.
A Georgian police officer takes his position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A Georgian police sniper carries his rifle on a position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A Georgian police officer escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
A gunman with a weapon in hand, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A gunman with a weapon in a hand, left, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building as the fourth police officer with a bag follows them, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Hostages walk out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
