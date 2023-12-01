Gunfire erupts in Guinea-Bissau's capital during reported clashes between security forces

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunfire erupted in Guinea-Bissau’s capital city late Thursday night and continued through Friday morning during what local media reported as clashes between security forces after two senior government officials were improperly released from custody.

The shooting in the city of Bissau involved members of the Presidential Palace Battalion and the National Guard, which illegally freed the two officials under investigation for alleged corruption, The Democrat newspaper reported.

An Associated Press journalist in the capital said the gunfire was concentrated in the Luanda neighborhood on the outskirts of the city center, where the National Guard’s intervention brigade is located.