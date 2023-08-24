BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville

Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 4 people, including the shooter, and wounds 5 more

Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. The gunman was also killed by deputies.

The shooting occurred after 7 p.m. at Cook's Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, a popular longtime watering hole for motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who gather for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

The gunman was dead four minutes after the first report of the shooting came in to authorities, who arrived on scene within two minutes and engaged in gunfire with the shooter, Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said.

The gunman was a retired police officer with the Ventura Police Department, department Cmdr. Mike Brown was told by Orange County authorities, he told the Ventura County Star newspaper. He worked at the agency from 1986 to 2014, Brown said.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock did not provide details about the gunman or how the shooting unfolded in a Wednesday news conference hours after the shooting, saying authorities were still gathering information from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Four people, including the shooter, were pronounced dead on scene.

Six others were taken to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, the sheriff's department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Two were in critical condition, Providence Mission Hospital, a trauma center in Mission Viejo, said in a statement.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by Cook's Corner for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar. The bar calls itself the oldest motorcycle bar in Southern California, and it's become known as a community gathering spot for a wide range of people. It hosts a regular Wednesday spaghetti night and band.

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters. We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger. Ride down and check us out,” the bar says on its website.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene Wednesday evening.

“Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static,” the department posted several hours after the shooting was first reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump is ‘elephant not in the room’ at first GOP debate7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
6h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah square saga: Replacing name of pro-slavery advocate proves difficult
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump is set to surrender at a Georgia jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020...
8m ago
Hopeful signs of an economic 'soft landing' emerge in Jackson Hole as Fed meets with...
12m ago
After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on
20m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
11h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top