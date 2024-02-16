Gun rights are expansive in Missouri, where shooting at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade took place

Democratic Missouri state Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern of Kansas City said she was inside the city's historic Union Station when the shooting began. She said she and her sister ran and used their bodies to hide and shield fleeing children.

“I'm hurt. I’m angry,” Nurrenbern wrote in a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “And I’m more resolved than ever to make sure kids can grow up in a Missouri free from gun violence.”

But what, if any, action Missouri's Republican-led Legislature will take in response to the shooting is unclear.

“Policing a free nation is difficult,” GOP state Rep. Lane Roberts said Thursday. “So when we try to do things that augment the efforts of our police agencies without treading on the rights of other people, it can be a real difficult balance.”

Here's a look at Missouri's gun policies and how elected officials want to address crime:

A PRO-GUN STATE

Missouri has some of the most expansive guns rights among states as a result of a series of measures passed by the Republican-led Legislature over the past few decades.

Before the GOP won full control of the Legislature in the 2002 elections, concealed weapons were outlawed and handguns could be purchased only after a background check and permit from local sheriffs. Republican lawmakers repealed those restrictions within their first decade of power, and gun shops saw rising sales.

Missouri currently has no age restrictions on gun use and possession, although federal law largely prohibits minors from carrying handguns.

Voters fortified gun rights in 2014, approving a constitutional amendment placed on the ballot by lawmakers making the right to bear arms “unalienable” and subjecting any restrictions “to strict scrutiny.”

Two years later, the Republican supermajority in Missouri's Legislature overrode a veto of then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, to allow most adults to carry concealed guns without needing a permit. The legislation also created a "stand-your-ground" right, expanding the legal use of guns in self-defense.

A 2021 Missouri law pressed gun rights even further, prohibiting local police from enforcing federal gun restrictions. The measure got struck down by a federal judge last year and remains on hold while under appeal.

WHAT ARE LAWMAKERS DOING?

Current Republican legislative leaders have expressed little interest in any laws that would restrict firearm use and possession in Missouri.

Rep. Roberts — a former police chief from southwestern Missouri who later joined the Legislature — last year proposed limiting children from openly carrying guns in public without parental supervision in an effort to combat rising crime in St. Louis. The bill failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.

Republican House Speaker Dean Plocher abruptly left a news conference Thursday after being asked by reporters for details on the GOP strategy for addressing crime and when questioned about last year's vote on children carrying firearms.

A rare exception to Republicans' fierce resistance to gun regulations is an effort to crack down on celebratory gunfire, which has been an issue in Kansas City.

Missouri's Legislature last year passed a bill to make shooting a firearm within city limits a misdemeanor for the first offense, with exceptions. The bill was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane, who was dancing with a sparkler on July 4, 2011, outside her suburban Kansas City home and was struck in the neck by a stray bullet.

Blair’s Law was part of a sweeping crime bill that was later vetoed by Parson for unrelated reasons. The Missouri House gave approval to similar legislation just two days before the Chiefs' parade.

Other Republican-backed bills advancing in the House would exempt guns and ammunition from sales tax and allow people with concealed gun permits to bring weapons onto public transportation. House Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson said earlier this week that “it’s common sense to allow lawful concealed carrying permit holders to be able to protect themselves” on buses and trains.

A BROADER DEBATE

A large portion of the Kansas City metropolitan area is in Kansas, and a 43-year-old prominent DJ who was killed Wednesday lived on the Kansas side.

The most visible and active gun safety movement in Kansas is in the Kansas City area. But Kansas law favors gun rights as much as Missouri's does, and Kansas added an amendment to fortify gun rights in its constitution four years before Missouri did — with 88% of the vote.

Now, Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach and a majority of the state's GOP lawmakers are pushing for another amendment to make those protections even stronger.

“Having armed citizens affords a greater degree of protection in any situation,” Kobach told reporters Thursday. “We need good citizens to be armed, to help, because there just aren’t enough law enforcement officers to protect everybody, everywhere and every time.”

During a hearing last month before a House committee, critics predicted the change would prevent the state from prohibiting even convicted felons or domestic abusers from having guns.

“That's the really scary part of it,” said Rep. Jo Ella Hoye, a Kansas City-area Democrat who was at the parade with her 11-year-old son. “We could lose any current gun laws we have.”

GUNS AND CRIME IN KANSAS CITY

The number of killings in Kansas City rose to a record level last year, up to 182. Kansas City police data show there were 12 more killings in 2023 than in 2022 and three more than the previous all-time high of 179 in 2020. The police department data does not include officer-involved killings.

Kansas City elected officials are limited in what they can do.

Kansas City, with a population of about 508,000, about 28% Black, is the only Missouri city without local control of its police force. It's believed to be the largest city in the U.S. in that situation, the mayor's office has said.

Leaders in the largely Democratic city don't hire the police chief or determine how the department spends its tax dollars. A 1930s-era law gives that power to a five-member board largely appointed by the Missouri governor, who since 2017 has been a Republican.

Missouri law also prohibits cities from enacting more stringent regulations on guns than state law does, although Kansas City bans gunfire within the city.

In recent years, mayors of both Kansas City and St. Louis have fought for control of their cities' public safety policies with primarily Republican lawmakers who argue high crime rates in the cities mean local leaders are failing. GOP lawmakers have also repeatedly rebuffed requests to allow urban areas to adopt stricter gun policies compared to the rest of the state.

Associated Press writer John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

