Guinea sets a date in September for a key referendum that would launch a return to democracy

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's military junta has set Sept. 21 as the date for a long-promised constitutional referendum that would set the west African country on the path of a return to democratic rule more than three years after it experienced a coup.

A presidential decree scheduling the referendum for the adoption of a new constitution was read on state television late Tuesday by Gen. Amara Camara, secretary-general of the presidency.

Guinea is one of several West African countries where militaries have staged coups and delayed a return to civilian rule. Guinea is governed by a military charter that serves the transition period following the suspension of the constitution in the aftermath of the coup.