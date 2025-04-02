Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-75 North lanes in Bartow County
Guinea sets a date in September for a key referendum that would launch a return to democracy

Guinea’s military junta has set Sept. 21 as the date for a long-promised referendum on the adoption of a new constitution
By BOUBACAR DIALLO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's military junta has set Sept. 21 as the date for a long-promised constitutional referendum that would set the west African country on the path of a return to democratic rule more than three years after it experienced a coup.

A presidential decree scheduling the referendum for the adoption of a new constitution was read on state television late Tuesday by Gen. Amara Camara, secretary-general of the presidency.

Guinea is one of several West African countries where militaries have staged coups and delayed a return to civilian rule. Guinea is governed by a military charter that serves the transition period following the suspension of the constitution in the aftermath of the coup.

Junta leader Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, in power since 2021, initially set Dec. 31 as the deadline to launch a democratic transition.

However, he missed the deadline, triggering protests and criticism from activists and opposition figures.

Under growing pressure, Doumbouya promised in his New Year's message that a decree for the constitutional referendum will be signed. Authorities have also said that all elections would be held this year, without committing to a particular date.

Activists and opposition groups have accused the junta leader of arresting critics, including journalists, on false charges in what rights groups have described as a clampdown on civic rights to strengthen his grip on power and prolong military rule.

