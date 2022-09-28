ajc logo
X

Guilty plea in hit-run death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
The man charged with fatally striking “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with fatally striking "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes with an electric scooter last year pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.

Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced Nov. 30 in the death of Banes, who was hit by the scooter Boyd was operating as she crossed a New York City street in June 2021.

Banes was hospitalized and died on July 14, 2021, at age 65. She had appeared in movies including “Gone Girl” in 2014 and “Cocktail” in 1988 and on TV shows including “Nashville,” “Madam Secretary,” “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS.”

Boyd, who fled after crashing into Banes, was arrested weeks later. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting,

The sentence promised to Boyd was less than the three to nine years that prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought.

“Brian Boyd drove recklessly with no regard for pedestrians, fatally striking a beloved actress and New Yorker before speeding off to avoid accountability,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Lisa Banes will be remembered for her contributions to the rich fabric of New York City through her roles on screen and on Broadway. I offer her friends, family, and the many who loved her during her decades-long career my deepest condolences.”

Boyd's attorney said she had no comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
51m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
51m ago

Credit: Alan Mauldin

Southwest Georgia farmers breath cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy...
3h ago
The Latest
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
1m ago
RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'
9m ago
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
21h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top