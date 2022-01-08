Hamburger icon
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; New York Mayor Eric Adams; Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Adams; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

