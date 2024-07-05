Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Replay of an interview with President Joe Biden.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

