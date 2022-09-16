ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 9 hours ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; El Paso, Texas, Mayor Mayor Oscar Leeser.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Joe O’Dea, Republican Senate nominee in Colorado.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.; University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Adams; U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein.

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end6h ago
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
4h ago
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
2h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
4h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
4h ago
Charles Wilkins is charged with vehicular homicide after causing a chain of crashes Friday evening while driving his tractor-trailer along Ga. 400, authorities said.

Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County
10h ago
The Latest
A woman carries backpacks as her son walks after coming out of a primary school, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Italy could be on the verge of electing its first woman premier. That prospect delights some Italian women, but others are dismayed by her conservative beliefs and policies. If opinion polls prove on the mark, Giorgia Meloni and the far-right Brothers of Italy party she co-founded less than a decade ago will triumph in Sept. 25 elections for Parliament. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Prospect of far-right female premier divides Italian women
8m ago
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Veteran QBs Clifford, Nix deliver big
22m ago
Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times
33m ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top