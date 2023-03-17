X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Warren; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Warren; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

