Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Kelly; Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican nominee for Senate; Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Johnson; Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and John Fetterman, D-Pa.