Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

57 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Kelly; Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican nominee for Senate; Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“Fox News Sunday” — Johnson; Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

