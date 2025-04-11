Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Warren; Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Peter Marks, former director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
