Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

57 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

“Fox News Sunday” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

