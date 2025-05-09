Nation & World News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Former Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas; Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson; Sam Rose, director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency Affairs in Gaza.

“Fox News Sunday” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

