Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rev. Peter M. Donohue, president of Villanova University; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Former Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas; Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; British Ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson; Sam Rose, director of United Nations Relief and Works Agency Affairs in Gaza.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact
Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.
What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup
MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.
Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek
A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.