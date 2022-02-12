Hamburger icon
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Winter Olympics.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

