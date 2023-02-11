X
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz.; former NFL player Myron Rolle, a neurosurgeon.

