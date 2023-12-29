Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Trump White House staffers Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Govs. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

