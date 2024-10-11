Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

39 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Johnson; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Vance, Criswell; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president.

