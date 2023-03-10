X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board; Dr. Richard Besser, CEO and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Sheila Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
2h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy
17m ago
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
17m ago
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
4h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
12h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top