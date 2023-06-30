BreakingNews
BREAKING: Repairs complete on Ponce de Leon sinkhole that swallowed SUV

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency; Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Pence; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Michael Drake, president of the University of California; Lindsay Gorman, senior fellow for emerging technologies at the German Marshall Fund.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; former Texas Rep, Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

BREAKING: Repairs complete on Ponce de Leon sinkhole that swallowed SUV15m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
3h ago

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under
4m ago
Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding...
10m ago
Kyrie Irving agrees to stay with Mavs, Doncic on a $126 million, 3-year deal, AP source...
14m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
1h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
8m ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top