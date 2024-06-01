Breaking: Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
4 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — —

ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Scott Anderson, director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency's operations in Gaza.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — TBA.

Editors' Picks

Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday
1h ago

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre share lead in the RBC Canadian Open.
24m ago
UVA to pay $9 million related to shooting that killed 3 football players, wounded 2...
30m ago
Killing of Minneapolis police officer stuns a department that's been struggling to fill...
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
42m ago
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival