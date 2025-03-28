Nation & World News
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

52 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Warner; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brad Schimel, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

