Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Mich.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Warner; United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain; Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Brad Schimel, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.
