ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
38 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Michael Gapen, managing director and chief U.S. economist, Bank of America; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund; John Sullivan, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Michele Flournoy, a former defense undersecretary; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser; Michael Morell, a former acting director and former deputy director of the CIA; Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near troubled SE Atlanta apartment complex47m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
6h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
20m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

This is Georgia’s chance to one up Alabama
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

This is Georgia’s chance to one up Alabama
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ted S. Warren

EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
12m ago
France, Spain to require COVID tests for China passengers
17m ago
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
20m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
6h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
3h ago
Best Atlanta photos and video of 2022
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top