ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News | 58 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Thomas P. Bossert, former White House homeland security adviser; retired Gen. Keith Alexander, former director of the National Security Agency.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Matthew Pottinger, former White House homeland security adviser; Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo; Kevin Washington, president and CEO, YMCA of the USA; Stephen Kaufer, president and CEO, Tripadvisor; Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO, Mental Health America.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top