Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

22 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

