Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

27 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Teamsters President Sean O’Brien; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

