Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla.; Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

