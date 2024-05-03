Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Updated 25 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Adams of New York; Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Queen Rania of Jordan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Ben Sasse, president of the University of Florida.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Jason Miyares, Virginia's attorney general.

Editors' Picks

Ozempic, weight loss drugs send ripples through Atlanta health and fitness community

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE LATEST
Emory arts and sciences faculty vote no confidence in President Fenves

UPDATE
Quick-acting employee helps contain Atlanta gas station fire
1h ago

Fani Willis’ spending scrutinized by GOP-led panel
2h ago

Fani Willis’ spending scrutinized by GOP-led panel
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hartsfield-Jackson’s outgoing general manager leaves a long to-do list
The Latest

Credit: AP

Boeing threatens to lock out its private firefighters around Seattle in a dispute over...
7m ago
Ex-government employee charged with falsely accusing co-workers of joining Capitol riot
8m ago
Damaged in war, a vibrant church in Ukraine rises as a symbol of the country's faith and...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Braves-Dodgers. Need we say more? (Though we will)
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests
The surprising health benefits of scheduling lazy days