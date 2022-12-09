ajc logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, a former Russia adviser in the Trump White House; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Roger Carstens, special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 more Georgia Tech players go into transfer portal, including Nate McCollum
2h ago

Atlanta News First’s chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez will return Dec. 12 after colon...
11h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
3h ago

Credit: screenshot

Emory nurses ridicule patients on TikTok
3h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
5m ago
Neymar ties Pelé's record but loses again at World Cup
14m ago
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Open enrollment deadline nears for Georgians who qualify for ACA insurance
8h ago
Scoreboard: Georgia high school football state championship games today
19h ago
Kemp: No state gas tax through the holidays, but levy returns in January
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top