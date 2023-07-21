Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

National & World News
Updated 52 minutes ago
X
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Palm Springs, Calif., Mayor Grace Elena Garner.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the British Open.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Dr. Marci Bowers, expert in transgender health care.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Stamp ceremony gives community chance to reflect on John Lewis’ legacy2h ago

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant
3h ago

Credit: AP

UPS and Teamsters to resume contract negotiations Tuesday
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
10m ago
Harris says Florida rules on Black history pushed by DeSantis are 'propaganda'
11m ago
Jets would be 'shocked' if Aaron Rodgers' stint in New York isn't multiple seasons
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
10h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
9h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top