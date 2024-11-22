Breaking: Trump chooses Bessent to be treasury secretary, Vought as budget chief, Chavez-DeRemer for Labor
Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be his national security adviser; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump says he is naming former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be transportation secretary
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gaetz's withdrawal highlights how incoming presidents often lose Cabinet nominees
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vance takes on a more visible transition role, working to boost Trump's most contentious...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump convinced Republicans to overlook his misconduct. But can he do the same for his...
The Latest
Storm inundates Northern California with rain, heavy snow. Thousands remain in the dark...11m ago
Colorado funeral home owners who let nearly 190 bodies decay plead guilty to corpse abuse13m ago
Officer kills pet dog mistaken for a coyote in Massachusetts town. The owner says it was...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights