Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

37 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — McConnell; Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

