Breaking: New Athens pro hockey team Rock Lobsters forced to cancel tonight's home-opener
Nation & World News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
21 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — President-elect Donald Trump.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump team signs agreement to allow Justice to conduct background checks on nominees...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump's defense pick Pete Hegseth faces deepening scrutiny in Senate
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump’s pick to run the DEA withdraws his name from consideration. Trump says he pulled...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump’s picks mean Raphael Warnock could vote on former election rivals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump offers a public show of support for Pete Hegseth, his embattled nominee to lead the...17m ago
Apartment building where viral video fueled Trump's claims about city likely will close...24m ago
Princess of Wales takes another step in return to public life after chemotherapy with...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota